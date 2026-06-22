Muscat: The Bukha Waterfront Development Project in the Musandam Governorate has reached approximately 95 per cent completion, covering a total area of 26,000 square meters. This project is part of the government's efforts to promote comprehensive development and capitalise on the natural and coastal assets of the governorate's wilayats.

The project is considered one of the strategic development projects aimed at enhancing the tourism, recreational, and service infrastructure in Bukha, thereby contributing to supporting the local economy, improving the quality of life for residents and visitors, and strengthening Bukha's position as an attractive tourist destination within the governorate.

Mohammed bin Saif Al Jabri, Assistant Director General of Musandam Municipality, stated that the project represents a comprehensive tourist destination for visitors to Bukha and the Musandam Governorate in general.

He noted that it will contribute to attracting beachgoers, stimulating economic, tourism, and social activity, and providing a suitable environment for practicing various sports activities and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Al Jabri added that the project includes a comprehensive range of facilities and services, including an 800-meter-long promenade, various retail kiosks, a boat rental facility, a modern restaurant with a direct sea view, a dedicated children's play area, decorative water fountains, green spaces and landscaping areas, as well as shaded outdoor seating areas and supporting service facilities.

He explained that the waterfront project in the Wilayat of Bukha represents a qualitative leap in the development of tourism and recreational facilities in the Musandam Governorate. It contributes to enhancing the region's appeal to tourists, improving the urban and aesthetic landscape of the coastal area, and providing a suitable environment for marine activities and community events.

Assistant Director General of Musandam Municipality stated that the project forms a fundamental pillar in supporting tourism development initiatives in the governorate and strengthens Musandam's position as a comprehensive tourist destination that combines natural resources with modern infrastructure. It also contributes to creating new investment opportunities, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through the accompanying commercial facilities, stimulating economic activity, and increasing tourist and domestic spending.

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