US-based Parsons Corporation has been awarded a three-year programme management, construction management and construction supervision (PMCMCS) contract by Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) to support the delivery of the Lusail City Infrastructure Programme in Qatar.

The contract represents a continuation of Parsons' long-standing involvement in the master-planned development under a new contractual arrangement, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Parsons will provide programme oversight covering design and construction management, interface management, project controls, quality assurance and coordination among multiple stakeholders to support the delivery of infrastructure works across Lusail City.

"Lusail is one of the most significant urban developments in the region, and we are proud to continue supporting its delivery," said Ahmed El-Essnawi, Vice President and Qatar Country Manager at Parsons.

"Since 2006, we have been working with LREDC to provide project management, construction management and site supervision for infrastructure, utilities and landscape projects."

Located north of Doha, Lusail City spans approximately 38 square kilometres and comprises 19 residential, mixed-use, commercial, entertainment and waterfront districts, including four islands, together with hospitality, retail and leisure developments.

The latest award extends Parsons' nearly two-decade partnership with Qatari Diar and LREDC on the Lusail City programme. During that period, the company has supported the delivery of major developments including Lusail Marina District, Seef Lusail, Lusail Plaza, Lusail Commercial Boulevard and the Qetaifan Islands.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.