June recorded the highest number of projects awarded in 2026, with 25 projects valued at more than SAR29.5 billion ($7.9 billion), reported SPA, citing official data.

In terms of total value, June ranked second only to May, when awarded projects exceeded SAR30 billion, stated The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) while releasing its Contracting Sector Outlook – June 2026 report through its SCAVO platform, highlighting key indicators of projects awarded across the Kingdom during June.

The report aims to support contractors and investors by providing insights into market opportunities and data-driven decision-making.

The construction sector accounted for the largest share, with 14 projects worth more than SAR20.6 billion, representing 56% of the total value of awarded projects. The infrastructure, water, and energy sectors each accounted for 20%, while the oil and gas sector represented 4%, it stated.

Regionally, Eastern Region led in both the number and value of awarded projects during June, recording 10 projects, or 40% of the total, with a combined value exceeding SAR11.4 billion. Riyadh Region ranked second, with projects valued at more than SAR10.8 billion, said the SPA report.

The Saudi Contractors Authority said these projects were distributed across 14 sub-sectors. Commercial projects accounted for the largest number, with four projects, while the mixed-use residential apartment sector recorded the highest total value, exceeding SAR6 billion.

The National Housing Company (NHC) ranked first among project owners by value, with more than SAR5 billion across six projects, followed by Saudi Aramco with projects exceeding SAR4.9 billion.

Looking ahead, the SCA report forecasts the award of 23 projects during July 2026, with more than 60% expected to be in the construction sector.

Approximately half of the anticipated projects are located in Eastern, Riyadh, and Makkah regions, it stated.

Major project owners are expected to include the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and several other investment companies, the SPA reported.

The report forms part of the Saudi Contractors Authority's efforts to provide regular indicators and analytical insights into the Kingdom's contracting sector, enhancing transparency, supporting strategic planning, and enabling contractors to capitalize on investment opportunities across the kingdom, it added.

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