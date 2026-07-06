In line with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion’s (MoCIIP) efforts to follow up on investment projects attracted and localised in the Sultanate of Oman, and to strengthen direct engagement with investors, H.E. Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion and Head of the National Negotiation Team, conducted a field visit to a number of investment projects established in Sohar Freezone through Invest Oman and in collaboration with partners from strategic sectors. The visit aimed to review the progress of the projects, monitor their implementation and operational phases, and assess their latest developments, reinforcing investment sustainability and reflecting the MoCIIP’s commitment to supporting investors throughout every stage of project execution.

The visit included a tour of several specialised industrial projects in the renewable energy sector, with a combined production capacity of approximately 9 gigawatts annually in the manufacturing of solar cells and photovoltaic modules. These projects contribute to strengthening value chain integration in clean industries. The visit also sought to support the projects in maximising their economic and social in-country value. During the tour, H.E. Al Farooji reviewed production lines and operational processes, received a briefing on implementation milestones, current production levels and future expansion plans, and highlighted the role of these projects in reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for advanced industries and renewable energy.

During the visit, H.E. Al Farooji also met with representatives of the companies and Sohar Freezone management to review the latest developments across the projects, discuss future opportunities and exchange views on enhancing the investment environment in ways that support the growth of industrial investments and attract more high-value projects.

H.E. Al Farooji affirmed that continuous follow-up of investment projects after they have been secured is one of the core pillars of the MoCIIP’s investment strategy, reflecting its commitment to providing an integrated investment environment that responds to investors’ needs and contributes to the success of their projects.

“Invest Oman’s role does not end with attracting investments. It extends to monitoring project implementation on the ground and providing the necessary support to investors to help accelerate project delivery and achieve their goals. This visit reflects the MoCIIP’s commitment to maintaining direct engagement with investors and understanding their needs to ensure the sustainability of investments and maximise their economic impact. It also contributes to enhancing in-country value, facilitating knowledge transfer, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a competitive investment destination at both the regional and international levels,” H.E. Al Farooji said.

She added that the projects established in the Sultanate of Oman reflect the growing confidence in Oman’s investment environment, supported by modern legislation, advanced infrastructure, integrated economic zones and industrial cities, as well as incentives and enablers that support various economic sectors and attract quality investments with long-term economic impact.

The visit forms part of a series of field visits undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion to monitor investment projects across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. These visits aim to strengthen partnerships with investors, enhance project execution efficiency and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by diversifying the national economy, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) and strengthening the contribution of productive sectors to sustainable economic development.

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