MUSCAT - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed nine social investment agreements worth RO 3.5 million to expand education, healthcare, youth development and environmental protection programmes across the Sultanate of Oman, reinforcing its commitment to supporting national development priorities under Oman Vision 2040.

The agreements, signed at PDO's headquarters in Mina Al Fahal, form part of the company's broader social investment strategy and its "Journey of Transformation, For Oman" programme, which focuses on creating long-term value beyond its core energy operations.

"At PDO, we believe our success should be reflected not only in what we achieve as a company, but also in the opportunities we help create for people and communities across Oman", said PDO Managing Director Dr Aflah al Hadhrami. "These partnerships reflect our long-standing commitment to investing in national priorities and to working alongside our partners to help build a stronger, more resilient future for Oman".

In education, PDO will continue funding the Community Scholarship Programme with the Ministry of Education, enabling 150 students from concession areas to pursue university studies. More than 1,400 students across seven government schools in Haima and Al Jazir will benefit from high-speed internet connectivity to support digital learning.

The company also launched the first Tamayuz cohort, providing 20 outstanding scholarship students with an international enrichment programme focused on leadership, innovation and career readiness. A separate agreement with the Ministry of Education will provide practical training placements for 250 university students specialising in electrical engineering.

"These agreements reflect the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and PDO; and support the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, which places education among the nation's highest priorities", said Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Shibli, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Higher Education.

PDO will also continue supporting the fifth edition of the Mustaed Youth Skills Development Programme, implemented by Outward Bound Oman in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. The programme will provide leadership, entrepreneurship and employability training to 500 young Omanis aged between 15 and 18.

"The signing of the agreement with PDO to support the fifth edition of Mustaed reflects the programme's national importance and the confidence placed in the positive outcomes achieved by participants in previous editions", said Basil bin Ahmed al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth. He said around 2,700 young people had participated in the programme over the past four years.

As part of its environmental initiatives, PDO signed an agreement with the Environment Authority to support the National Marine Early Detection System. The project will deploy floating monitoring stations and smart sensors to monitor seawater quality in real time, providing early warning of pollution risks while helping to protect marine ecosystems and coastal economic activity.

In healthcare, PDO will finance a national capacity-building programme at the Excellence Centre for Developmental Paediatrics at University Medical City. The initiative will support the training and recruitment of specialist professionals, creating 74 jobs initially and increasing employment to 129 within three years while reducing waiting times for children with developmental conditions.

"This agreement reflects the effective partnership between University Medical City and the private sector; and underscores PDO's longstanding commitment to social responsibility and its continued contribution to supporting national efforts to enhance the quality of healthcare services", said Sayyid Dr Mujahid bin Rafi al Busaidy, Director General of Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, University Medical City.

PDO will also fund the construction of a new specialist orthopaedic clinic at Khoula Hospital, replacing the existing facility and increasing annual treatment capacity by more than 40 per cent. In Al Wusta Governorate, the company will co-fund a new Accident and Emergency Unit at Al Jazir Hospital, which is expected to treat more than 1,000 emergency cases annually once completed.

"The signing of the agreement with PDO to fund the construction of a new specialist orthopaedic clinic represents a leading example of partnership between the healthcare sector and private sector institutions", said Dr Rashid bin Mohammed al Alawi, Director General of Khoula Hospital. "The new clinic will strengthen orthopaedic and trauma services through modern facilities and equipment aligned with the latest medical practices, improving treatment outcomes, patient experience and the quality of care".

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