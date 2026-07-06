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Saudi Arabia has set the August Arab Light crude oil official selling price to Asia at $1.50 a barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, its lowest level since June 2020, a pricing document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.
This deep cut comes after spot crude markets tumbled on rising Middle Eastern supplies.
The OSP for the previous month was a premium of $9.50 a barrel.
The cut was larger than market expectations, which had been for a premium of $1.50 to $3.00 a barrel above the average of Dubai and Oman quotes.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)