Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, in collaboration with Hamad International Airport (HIA), launched the “Fast Pass”, a facial recognition-based service designed to streamline passenger movement through selected airport touchpoints.

The new biometric system enables eligible travellers to move through parts of the airport using facial recognition instead of physical documents, reducing the need for repeated boarding pass checks while maintaining security and data protection standards.

Hamad International Airport, in a statement, said Fast Pass allows passengers to create a biometric profile during check-in. Once enrolled, travellers can use facial recognition at self-service bag drop counters, automated security gates and boarding gates.

Available for Qatar Airways passengers with eligible flights, the Fast Pass service can be used by those with a valid passport, whose journey starts in Doha, and who are 18 years of age or above. HIA added that the service is not yet available for passengers with disabilities but is in the pipeline for the future.

The service is designed to enhance the departure experience by offering faster processing and fewer interruptions at key stages of the journey.

Passengers can activate the service either through a one-time pre-registration via Qatar Airways for future eligible flights, or directly at airport self-service kiosks located in the departures area at Row 3 for same-day travel.

At the kiosks, passengers scan their passport, complete enrolment and, if travelling with baggage, print bag tags before proceeding to self-service bag drop. Those without checked luggage can proceed directly to security screening.

Once enrolled, the passenger’s face serves as their boarding credential at designated security and boarding gates.

It added that Fast Pass is optional and available only at selected touchpoints within HIA with Airport staff available to assist travellers throughout the process.

It further cautioned passengers to carry their passport when traveling as that document will still be required at immigration or e-gates and in case the biometric cameras are unable to verify the individuals.

HIA also clarified that individuals who have successfully registered through the self-service kiosks at the airport, their personal and biometric data is secure and used only for that specific trip and is deleted 24 hours after the flight departs.

For those who used the Qatar Airways app to register, their personal data is stored on their device and shared with the airport when Fast Pass is enabled for their trip.

"Your personal data remains securely available in the Qatar Airways app. You can delete your stored data from your device at any time through the app settings," it added.

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