Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index gained 7.45 points, or 0.07%, at the start of Monday's trading, up to 10,253 points compared to the previous session's close, supported by five sectors.

The market showed positive performance in the Real Estate sector by 0.27%, Consumer Goods and Services (+0.16%), Industrials (+0.12%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.05%), and Transportation (+0.04%). Meanwhile, performance for Telecoms remained at 0.00%, and Insurance declined (-0.56%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 44.938 million, with 23.788 million shares traded in 2,549 transactions.

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