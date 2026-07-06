Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United ​Arab ⁠Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, said ‌on Monday it has resolved a technology-related disruption ​that had affected certain banking services for ​the past week.

​The lender did not specify what caused the issue, which ⁠it said "affected the ability of certain customers to access services through our mobile banking app, most notably payments and transfers".

It ‌said the ⁠disruption ⁠was intermittent in nature, lasting a few hours on ​the affected days, ‌and that no ⁠customer data or balances were at risk during those periods.

ADCB said its impact was limited to a segment of its retail "Aspire" customers, and that other systems including banking services for corporate clients had remained ‌fully operational and stable for the past ⁠four days.

The lender ​is majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government through sovereign wealth fund ​Mubadala ‌Investment Company.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting ⁠by Federico ​Maccioni; Editing by Jan Harvey)