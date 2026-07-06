PHOTO
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it has resolved a technology-related disruption that had affected certain banking services for the past week.
The lender did not specify what caused the issue, which it said "affected the ability of certain customers to access services through our mobile banking app, most notably payments and transfers".
It said the disruption was intermittent in nature, lasting a few hours on the affected days, and that no customer data or balances were at risk during those periods.
ADCB said its impact was limited to a segment of its retail "Aspire" customers, and that other systems including banking services for corporate clients had remained fully operational and stable for the past four days.
The lender is majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government through sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Jan Harvey)