ABU DHABI: Emirates Development Bank, the key financial engine for the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial transformation, has announced the launch of the EDB Future Founder Programme 2026, a flagship youth initiative designed to equip students with entrepreneurial skills, strengthen leadership capabilities, and develop the next generation of innovators contributing to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

Running from 6th July to 21st August 2026, the program reflects EDB’s continued commitment to investing in people as a foundation for long-term economic growth, while reinforcing its mandate to empower national talent and advance the UAE’s position as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and future-focused industries.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said, “The EDB Future Founder Programme reflects our commitment to investing in young talent as a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term economic vision. Through hands-on exposure to entrepreneurship and innovation, we are helping shape future leaders who can contribute meaningfully to a more diversified and competitive economy.”

Noora Al Ketbi, Acting CHRO and Director of Talent Development & People Operations at EDB, added, “Empowering the youth is central to our strategy at EDB. The Future Founder Programme is designed to build a strong pipeline of innovative thinkers and capable leaders who are ready to drive the UAE’s economic ambitions forward. We believe that by providing practical experiences and mentorship, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and success.”

The programme, open to students aged 17 to 21 of all nationalities, offers an immersive learning experience beyond traditional classroom education. Participants will take part in workshops, expert-led masterclasses, leadership development sessions, and business simulations that reflect real-world entrepreneurial environments.

Through engagement with industry professionals and mentors, the program equips participants with core entrepreneurial competencies, including idea generation, problem-solving, financial literacy, innovation thinking, and business model development. It also exposes students to real business challenges and case studies that demonstrate how organisations operate, scale, and adapt in competitive markets, while fostering collaboration, creativity, and resilience as essential attributes for success in today’s evolving global economy.

The launch of the programme reinforces EDB’s role as an enabler of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The initiative supports national priorities focused on fostering private sector growth, innovation, and economic diversification through targeted youth development.