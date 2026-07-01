Bank ABC has announced continued progress in its sustainability journey, showcasing its commitment to creating value for all stakeholders — clients, communities, and the organisation — through an innovative and inclusive sustainability strategy.

Since launching its sustainability strategy in 2023, Bank ABC has made remarkable progress. In 2025 alone, the bank mobilised $3 billion in sustainable finance, a 7.14% increase from the previous year, representing 13% of its outstanding loans, advances, and marketable securities.

Notably, 71% of this financing was directed to emerging markets, leveraging the group’s network across the GCC, North Africa, Türkiye, Brazil, and Southeast Asia. This strategic allocation underscores its focus on supporting regions where transition and development needs are most pronounced.

On the Debt Capital Markets side, Bank ABC strengthened its sustainable finance contribution by acting as a Joint Lead Manager in arranging US$4 billion of green, social and sustainable Sukuk issuances, marking a 90% increase from US$2.1 billion in 2024.

"Our sustainability strategy is about more than just reducing our environmental footprint; it's about driving tangible value for our clients, communities, and shareholders," said Brendon Hopkins, Acting Group CEO of Bank ABC. "We recognise our pivotal role in enabling an orderly and successful energy transition, leveraging our extensive global footprint, tailored financing solutions, innovation capabilities and partnerships to support our clients in advancing their decarbonisation pathways."

In 2025, Bank ABC’s sustainable finance portfolio included a diverse array of funding, spread across green projects (56%), social initiatives (16%), sustainability projects (11%) and sustainability-linked financing (17%). This diversified approach allows the Bank to address various sustainability challenges while maximizing positive outcomes for its clients and communities.

Beyond financing, Bank ABC is making significant strides in reducing its global operational impact, having launched its Environmental Impact Reduction Plan 2030. In 2025, the Bank achieved a 6% reduction in energy consumption and a 12% decline in Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions (location-based) compared to 2024. These reductions reflect the Bank's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, leading to lower costs and enhanced resilience.

Additionally, in 2025 the bank launched the Client ESG Risk Assessment (CERA) process, which evaluates how clients manage and mitigate ESG - related risks and conducted a detailed analysis of its Scope 3 financed emissions, leading to deeper insight into client transition pathways and enhanced client engagement.

Bank ABC’s commitment to its communities is further demonstrated by its $1.9 million investment in CSR projects, across 92 initiatives in 2025, focusing on education, environmental conservation, and social equity. The launch of a multi-phased programme to strengthen workplace inclusivity also underscores the Bank’s broader commitment to its people and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda.

Looking ahead, Bank ABC remains dedicated to deepening its sustainability efforts, including developing a mitigation strategy for Scope 3 financed emissions and further strengthening its sustainable finance framework, the bank said.

As sustainability considerations continue to evolve across the banking sector, Bank ABC remains focused on embedding sustainability into its business strategy, risk management practices and client engagement activities. Through this approach, the Bank aims to drive long-term value creation for stakeholders while continuing to support broader economic and social development, it added. – TradeArabia News Service

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