Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has mobilised and facilitated AED20.3 billion ($5.53 billion) in sustainable finance by the end of 2025, marking a strong year of execution and reinforcing its commitment to deploy AED60 billion in sustainable finance by 2030.

This performance underscores ADIB’s role as a trusted sustainable finance partner, supporting governments, financial institutions and corporates in advancing climate action, enabling the energy transition, and delivering meaningful environmental and social impact across the UAE and the wider region, the bank said.

ADIB played a key role in structuring and participating in a range of landmark sustainable finance transactions across the UAE and the region, supporting clients across multiple sectors. These included large‑scale project financings for renewable energy developments, sustainability‑linked facilities for financial institutions, and debt capital market transactions within the sustainable sukuk space, serving both banks and corporates seeking Sharia‑compliant funding solutions. Additional transactions spanned syndicated and bilateral financings supporting solar energy projects, social finance initiatives, and sustainability‑linked finance structures for major regional investment entities.

Collectively, these activities highlight ADIB’s ability to deliver diversified sustainable finance solutions across renewable energy, real estate, healthcare and financial services, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in advancing ESG‑aligned growth across the region.

ADIB’s sustainable finance performance reflects strong market momentum alongside the bank’s clear strategic commitment to embedding ESG principles across its financing activities. Mobilising more than AED20 billion during the year marks a significant step toward the bank’s AED60 billion sustainable finance target by 2030 and reinforces ADIB’s position as a leading Islamic sustainable finance partner in the UAE and the wider region.

ADIB’s sustainable finance framework continues to guide the bank’s approach to identifying, structuring and reporting eligible green, social and sustainability-linked transactions, it said. - TradeArabia News Service

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