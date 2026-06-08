ABU DHABI: Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the national “Naseej” initiative, launched under the directives of the UAE leadership, will contribute to recycling more than 220,000 tonnes of discarded textiles annually in the UAE, supporting the country’s efforts to advance industrial circularity, particularly in the textile sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first community event under the “Naseej” initiative, titled “The Fabric of Possibility”, held at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Bin Touq said that this volume of textiles represents an important economic resource that can be utilised through remanufacturing and recycling, thereby supporting sustainability and enhancing resource efficiency.

He added that the “Naseej” initiative opens new horizons for investors and entrepreneurs by introducing innovative investment, development and industrial projects that contribute to transforming the textile sector into an integrated circular economic ecosystem. Its outputs can be utilised across various sectors, including furniture manufacturing, construction materials and other industries.

Bin Touq explained that the circular economy is based on the principles of reuse, recycling and the optimal use of resources through an integrated system that begins at the initial stages of production and extends to industrial waste, which can be used as production inputs in other factories and sectors.

He noted that the UAE places significant emphasis on developing an advanced and integrated circular economy system in line with international best practices. He added that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism is working to connect different stages of industrial production through policies that support the establishment of geographically clustered factories, serving the circular economy within an integrated industrial environment.

He stressed that this approach contributes to enhancing the sustainability of the national economy while delivering environmental benefits through reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering dependence on imported products.

He added that the circular economy represents one of the economies of the future in the UAE, and that efforts are ongoing to develop supporting policies and strategies, alongside strengthening public awareness of circular economy principles, thereby reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global hub in this field.

Through aligning policies, industrial action and community participation, the “Naseej” initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global reference in the circular textile economy by offering a pioneering model that balances economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The initiative also aims to expand community events to other areas across the country in the coming phase, providing interactive experiences that encourage members of society to understand the impact of textile waste, explore sustainable solutions and contribute to shaping a more sustainable future.

The next phase is expected to include a series of programmes and initiatives supporting sustainable production, enhancing infrastructure for textile collection, sorting and recycling, and advancing research and pilot projects that enable the implementation of scalable circular solutions on a broader level.