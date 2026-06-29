China’s installed power generation capacity reached 4.01 billion kilowatts by the end of May 2026, making it the world’s largest power capacity base, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Non-fossil fuel energy has become a key driver of growth, accounting for 62 per cent of total installed capacity, up from 25 per cent in 2010.

The expansion has been supported by rapid development of renewable energy projects, including offshore wind, nuclear, and large-scale renewable energy bases.

The Hainan Qiyuan Offshore Wind Farm, China’s southernmost offshore wind project, recently connected its second batch of units to the grid and is expected to become fully operational by August.

Once completed, the facility is projected to generate around 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually.

The NEA said construction progress on major energy projects nationwide, including offshore wind farms, nuclear power facilities, and renewable energy bases in desert regions, continues to advance as China accelerates its clean energy transition.

"After the project reaches full capacity, it will be able to meet the annual electricity demand of about 620,000 three-person households in Hainan Province, further supporting the growing demand for green electricity driven by the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port," said Wu Dongkuan, vice general manager of Hainan Longyuan New Energy.

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