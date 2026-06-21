Egypt-headquartered Infinity Power announced on Sunday that it has signed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements for nearly 774 MWp of solar projects in South Africa and officially formalised a major solar module supply arrangement for Egypt's 1.2 GWp Nefer project.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2026 in Cape Town.

The company signed a conditional EPC contract award with Sterling and Wilson (S&W) for the 285.6 megawatt-peak (MWp) Highveld Solar PV Project in South Africa.

The project forms part of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Window 7 portfolio awarded to Infinity Power.

According to the company, the project is expected to supply electricity to approximately 167,000 homes and avoid around 660,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Infinity Power also signed a conditional EPC Letter of Award with PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., for EPC works relating to the 488 MWp Ngwedi Cluster Solar PV Projects in South Africa.

Separately, Infinity Power held a ceremony recognising a previously signed Letter of Award with Chinese solar technology manufacturer AIKO Energy covering photovoltaic module supply for the 1.2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) Nefer Minya solar project in Egypt. The agreement was signed in the first quarter of this year in collaboration with project partner Hassan Allam Utilities Energy.

The company said the project is expected to provide power to approximately 289,000 homes while avoiding more than 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The contract value for the three awards weren't disclosed in the press statement.

Infinity Power is targeting 10 GW of operational renewable energy capacity across Africa by 2032 through investments in solar, wind and battery energy storage projects.

The company currently operates approximately 1.3 GW of renewable energy assets across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal and has a development pipeline exceeding 16 GW, including around 3 GW in advanced stages of development.

Infinity Power was established in January 2020 as a joint venture between UAE renewable energy company Masdar and Egypt's Infinity Energy. Other shareholders include the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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