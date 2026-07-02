Jordan is planning to tender renewable energy, energy storage and grid modernisation projects under its National Energy Strategy for 2026-2035, according to documents published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the country's Fifth Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Second Review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

As part of the programme, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) will issue two requests for expressions of interest (EOIs): one for a pumped hydro energy storage project and another for a 200-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant.

The ministry also plans to launch a tender for a 100MW wind power project.

In addition, it intends to tender 100MW of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity before October 2027 to improve grid stability and support greater integration of renewable energy.

Grid automation

Jordan is also advancing plans to establish an Automated Energy Control Centre (AECC) to strengthen monitoring and management of renewable energy generation, peak electricity demand, transmission and distribution networks and overall grid stability. The AECC project is currently in the tendering stage, with the contract expected to be awarded by September 2026.

According to the documents, renewable energy accounted for 28 percent of the hashemite kingdom's electricity supply in 2025, compared with less than one percent in 2014, bringing the country close to its target of generating 30 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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