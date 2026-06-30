Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP) has signed a power purchase agreement with EDF power solutions, ONEIC and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) for developing and operating the 500-megawatt (MW) Al Kamil I Independent Power Project (IPP) in the Wilayat of Al Kamil.

The utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project will be built on a site covering approximately 4.7 million square metres (sqm) and is expected to require an investment of more than $100 million, PWP said in a social media post.

Details about the duration of the PPA, financial close and operational timelines weren't disclosed. However, PPAs inked by PWP for solar PV and wind Independent Power Projects (IPPs) in the recent past have had a tenor of 20 years.

Al Kamil solar PV IPP was initially envisaged to have a capacity of 400MW and scheduled to start operations in second quarter of 2027, according to Nama PWP’s 7-year statement covering the period from 2025 to 2031.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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