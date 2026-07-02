Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has issued a tender for the second phase of a nationwide programme to upgrade the country's public lighting network with energy-efficient LED streetlights.

The tender from the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) covers the supply, installation and replacement of LED lighting across the existing public lighting network in all six governorates.

The deadline for bid submissions is 28 July 2026.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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