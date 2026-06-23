Kuwait is expected to open the financial bids this week for the 1.1-gigawatt (GW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project following the completion of technical evaluations, local Arabic language daily Al-Rai reported on Monday.

The preferred bidder will be announced after completing regulatory procedures and obtaining approval from the State Audit Bureau, the report said.

Earlier, in January 2026, Al Rai newspaper reported that KAPP was evaluating technical bids ahead of opening the financial bids. The report said only three bidders – namely, the consortiums led by ACWA, Masdar and EDF Renewables – had submitted technical proposals for the project.

Al Khairan Phase 1 IWPP

Separately, KAPP is evaluating the bids received earlier this month for the Al Khairan Phase 1 Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project, the report said.

“Technical bids for the project were opened on 1 June, and the evaluation process is currently underway,” the report said.

Two bids were received for the integrated project, which comprises an 1,800-megawatt (MW) power plant and a 125 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) desalination plant.

July deadline for 500MW Zone 1

Additionally, KAPP has fixed 26 July as the deadline for bid submissions for the 500-megawatt (MW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2, the report added.

Six consortia and three companies had been prequalified to bid for the project, according to an October 2025 report by Zawya Projects.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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