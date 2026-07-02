Kuwait's oil sector has expanded its upstream activity in 2026, with the number of active drilling rigs increasing to 39, according to data published by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), local Arabic language newspaper Al Rai reported on Tuesday.

The increase reflects ongoing efforts by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries to expand oil and gas production capacity, develop hydrocarbon resources and improve operational efficiency, the report said.

It said KPC plans to launch tenders covering the drilling of 258 wells during the 2025-26 fiscal year. The programme includes two offshore exploration wells, 825 development and production wells, and 11 exploration and appraisal wells.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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