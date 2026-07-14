Aldar and PureHealth have entered a strategic partnership to design and deliver health longevity-focused communities that embed technology, health, and wellness into every aspect of daily life, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for health longevity and sustainable living.

Through this agreement, Aldar and PureHealth will explore innovative ways to integrate wellness and preventive care into the fabric of communities, from the design of homes and neighbourhoods to everyday experiences that promote long-term wellbeing.

By combining PureHealth’s clinical insight with Aldar’s data-driven approach to community development, the partnership aims to translate longevity science into practical, scalable solutions that enhance quality of life and support healthier, more connected communities.

Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, “Supported by PureHealth’s Pura Clinic – the region’s centre for precision health and health longevity science – we are enabling individuals to take charge of their health with advanced air quality systems and smart beds, to smart mirrors, offering real-time contactless health insights. This collaboration is a strong example of cross-sector innovation that aligns with national goals for population health and health longevity.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “At Aldar, we see wellness as a defining principle of how we plan, design, and operate our destinations. Together with PureHealth, we are creating communities that enable people to live healthier, longer, and more connected lives, while advancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global benchmark for sustainable, human-centric communities.”

The partnership will create opportunities for joint research, knowledge exchange, and outcome measurement.

Aldar and PureHealth will also assess opportunities to introduce pilot initiatives across selected communities and assets, helping to inform future approaches that bring together healthcare, technology, and the built environment.