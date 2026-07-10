RIYADH — The Ministry of Health has denied claims circulating in a widely shared video promoting a project called "Asia Medical City," saying the project has not received any approvals or licenses from the ministry.

The ministry said the project has no legal status authorizing it to advertise the establishment or operation of a healthcare facility.

It added that the individual appearing in the video is a physician and former director of a Ministry of Health hospital and has been summoned to complete legal procedures in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The ministry also rejected claims that 50 Asian countries are participating in the project, as well as other misleading information in the video regarding the Kingdom's healthcare system and the regulation of alternative medicine services.

It stressed that announcing any healthcare project or providing health services requires obtaining all necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in accordance with the Kingdom's laws and procedures to ensure legitimacy and credibility.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid being misled by unauthorized claims or advertisements, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing health regulations to protect public health and safety.

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