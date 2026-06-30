Saudi Arabia's Umm Al-Qura University and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) have launched the Expressions of Interest (EOI) stage for the completion and operation of Umm Al-Qura University Hospital in the Makkah Region under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project will be procured through a 30-year Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) concession aimed at completing and activating the partially developed hospital, transforming it into a fully operational university medical facility with a capacity of 391 beds.

According to the NCP, the project scope includes rehabilitation and completion of the remaining construction works, alongside the delivery of integrated clinical and healthcare services.

The selected private sector partner will be responsible for operating inpatient, outpatient, emergency, surgical and diagnostic services, in addition to providing core medical specialties, facility management and supporting medical services.

The project is intended to support medical education, clinical training and scientific research while expanding access to specialised and secondary healthcare services for residents of the Makkah Region.

NCP said the initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing the utilisation of state assets, improving the efficiency of government spending and strengthening financial sustainability through greater private sector participation.

The project also aims to integrate hospital operations with the university's medical education and training programmes while adopting international healthcare and operational best practices.

Interested parties can obtain the EOI documents through the NCP website, with submissions due by 21 July 2026.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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