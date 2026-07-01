The Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer) has released the list of qualified applicants for the second group of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, prequalifying 27 local and international companies to compete for six utility-scale energy storage projects.

The qualification process for the second group of projects was launched in April 2026.

The six projects have a combined storage capacity of 3,000 megawatts (MW) with a four-hour discharge duration, equivalent to 12,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage.

A total of 18 companies qualified as both Managing Member and Technical Member:

1. Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), UAE

2. ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia

3. Alfanar Company, Saudi Arabia

4. China Longyuan Power Group Corporation, China

5. China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., (CSGIHK), China

6. Cox Energy EPC, Spain

7. Electricité De France (EDF), France

8. Envision Energy Co., China

9. International Power S.A (IPSA) Dubai branch, Belgium

10. Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), South Korea

11. Marubeni Corporation, Japan

12. Nesma Renewable Energy, Saudi Arabia

13. Nextgen Co, UK

14. Pro-Power Investment, China

15. Saudi Energy Company, Saudi Arabia

16. SPIC Shanghai Electric Power Co., China

17. TotalEnergies Renewables SAS, France

18. WahajPeak Holdings, Saudi Arabia

Companies qualified as only managing members include:

Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company Co., Saudi Arabia Grupo Empresarial Enhol, Spain Korea Western Power Co (KOWEPO), South Korea Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), China Sumitomo Corporation, Japan TNB Power Generation, Malaysia . TNB Renewables, Malaysia

Companies qualified as only managing members include:

Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co, China Tesla Motors Netherlands, Netherlands

The second round offers six Independent Storage Provider (ISP) projects of 500MW / 2000MWh capacity each as follows:

Samha BESS ISP in Qassim province Al-Leeth BESS ISP in Makkah province Al-Henakiyah BESS ISP in Madinah province Khulis BESS ISP in Makkah province Sadawi BESS ISP in Eastern province Ashyrah BESS ISP in Makkah province

Each project will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the winning consortium holding 100 percent equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop and operate the Independent Storage Provider (ISP) project. Each SPV will enter into a Storage Services Agreement with the Principal Buyer.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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