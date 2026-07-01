Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has awarded contracts worth more than QR2.2 billion ($604 million), the largest electricity network expansion in the country's history, as it prepares to integrate power from the Dukhan solar project into the national grid.

The contracts were awarded to several qualified local and international companies, including Voltage Engineering LTD, the Best & Betas Consortium, Larsen & Toubro, and LS Cable.

These fall within Kahramaa's strategic initiatives to connect the Dukhan Solar Power Project to the national electricity network in the western region of the country, said a statement from the company.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for building and upgrading substations, as well as installation of underground cables and overhead lines, it stated.

The newly signed projects support Kahramaa's efforts to ensure a secure and efficient integration of renewable energy into the grid, enhance its capacity to absorb increasing solar power generation, and improve overall network flexibility and performance.

Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab, President, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, said: “The expansion of the power network in the western region will have a positive impact on service reliability and quality for customers, meeting current and future electricity needs.”

“This step further strengthens Qatar's regional position in adopting advanced clean energy solutions. At Kahramaa, we continue to advance a more resilient and efficient electricity network capable of integrating renewable energy sources and supporting supply security,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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