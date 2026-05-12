Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is likely to award the contract for the construction and associated civil and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) works works for Tawimura 33/11kV substation at Lesaily area on plot no.9310710 in the second quarter of 2026.

The project was re-tendered on 17 December 2025, with bid submissions closing on 28 January 2026.

“The contract award is expected in May 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The tender attracted bids from:

AASA Middle East Contracting - $2.26 million

Emirates CODE Contracting Company - $3.49 million

Pepco Engineering Company - $1.53 million

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.