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Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is likely to award the contract for the construction and associated civil and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) works works for Tawimura 33/11kV substation at Lesaily area on plot no.9310710 in the second quarter of 2026.
The project was re-tendered on 17 December 2025, with bid submissions closing on 28 January 2026.
“The contract award is expected in May 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.
The tender attracted bids from:
- AASA Middle East Contracting - $2.26 million
- Emirates CODE Contracting Company - $3.49 million
- Pepco Engineering Company - $1.53 million
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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