PHOTO
The Middle East accounts for 40 percent of Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) total order book of 7,403 billion Indian rupees ($78.46 billion) as of 31 March 2026.
Overall international orders accounted for 52 percent of the total order book, the company disclosed in its fourth quarter/ fiscal year 2025-2026 earnings call presentation.
In February, L&T’s power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical secured a batch of EPC orders from key utilities to establish electricity grid system elements in the Middle East.
The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company’s consolidated net profit after tax fell to INR 53.26 billion ($564.54 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with last year's profit of INR 54.97 billion ($582.67 million).
Local and global brokerages, including Motilal Oswal, Macquarie, Axis Capital and Jefferies, have cautioned of risks to L&T’s Middle East business, citing possible project delays, execution challenges and rising costs if geopolitical tensions persist, according to local media reports.
(1 US Dollar = 94.37 Indian rupees)
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.