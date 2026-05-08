The Middle East accounts for 40 percent of Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) total order book of 7,403 billion Indian rupees ($78.46 billion) as of 31 March 2026.

Overall international orders accounted for 52 percent of the total order book, the company disclosed in its fourth quarter/ fiscal year 2025-2026 earnings call presentation.

In February, L&T’s power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical secured a batch of EPC orders from key utilities to establish electricity grid system elements in the Middle East.

The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company’s consolidated net profit after tax fell to INR 53.26 billion ($564.54 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with last year's profit of INR 54.97 billion ($582.67 million).

Local and global brokerages, including Motilal Oswal, Macquarie, Axis Capital and Jefferies, have cautioned of risks to L&T’s Middle East business, citing possible project delays, execution challenges and rising costs if geopolitical tensions persist, according to local media reports.

(1 US Dollar = 94.37 Indian rupees)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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