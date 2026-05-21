Algeria and Mozambique held discussions on development of a 1,000-megawatt (MW) power generation project in Mozambique aimed at strengthening regional electricity supply.

The project will support Mozambique’s domestic electricity supply while potentially enabling exports to six neighbouring African countries, Algerian Arabic language news portal En Nahar said, citing Algeria’s energy ministry.

It said Algeria has proposed its technical expertise and equipment to support the project’s development.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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