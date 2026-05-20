Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the construction contract for fresh water towers and associated buildings within the affordable housing infrastructure programme in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender ‘Construction, Completion and Maintenance of 10 Fresh Water Towers and Annexed Buildings and Related Works in Simplified Residences Project’ was issued on 17 February 2026 with an extended bid submission deadline of 14 May 2026.

“The contract award is expected in July 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that project completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2028.

The bidders include CANAR Trading & Contracting, The Arab Contractors, Alghanim International, Khaled Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Construction Company, Gulf United Construction Company, Golden Engineering Group, Arab Contractors Company Kuwait, Al-Ahmadiya Contracting and Trading Company, Kuwait Company for Construction of Factories and Contracting.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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