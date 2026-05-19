Sharakat, formerly known as Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), is planning to announce the tender for the Kharj 3 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Al Kharj, Riyadh in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is expected to be issued in November 2026, the source told Zawya Projects, adding that bid submissions are scheduled for April 2027, while the preferred bidder award is expected in August 2027.

The project involves construction of a sewage treatment plant with capacity of approximately 75,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), according to the principal offtaker’s 7-year statement.

The ISTP will be procured under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) contract model.

The project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2029.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.