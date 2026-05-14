Sharakat, formerly Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), is expected to award the contract for the Central Cluster Small Sewage Treatment Plant (SSTP) project in Riyadh in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The source said the Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a bid submission deadline of June 2026.

“The Public Private Partnership (PPP)/developer bidding stage has attracted Metito, and consortia led by Miahona, Marafiq, ACWA and Veolia Middle East,” the source said.

The project involves construction of a sewage treatment plant with capacity of 91,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and approximately 2,333 kilometres of sewerage network infrastructure under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model.

The preferred bidder award is likely by November 2026, the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2030.

The source said the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope will be tendered separately afterward as independent packages.

Sharakat’s SSTP programme aims to procure approximately 521,450 m3/day of treated wastewater generated from the 139 proposed ISTPs across the Kingdom, grouped in seven clusters.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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