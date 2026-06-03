A consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and including Saudi Arabia's Aljomaih Energy and Water Company and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries has been awarded the 2.6 gigawatt (GW) Taweelah C independent power producer (IPP) project in Abu Dhabi.

EWEC, the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, signed the project’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the consortium, which will run through to 2050, EWEC said in a press statement.

The power plant is designed to enable possible utilisation of carbon capture technologies in the future, the statement said, adding that it will be powered by H-class turbines from Siemens Energy.

TAQA will own a 60 per cent stake in the project, with the international consortium holding 40 per cent. The ADX-listed compay will also own 40 per cent of the project's operations and maintenance (O&M) company, while the international consortium will own 60 per cent.

Taweelah C IPP is expected to start commercial operations in 2029.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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