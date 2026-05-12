Sharakat, formerly Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and the principal procurer of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom, is expected to award the contract for Riyadh East Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (Riyadh East ISTP) in the third quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The project involves the construction and operation of a sewage treatment plant with capacity of 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) framework with a 25-year Sewage Treatment Agreement (STA).

The project will have a treatment capacity of 200,000 m3/ day in its first phase.

The scope includes design and construction, advanced wastewater treatment, sludge management, and long-term operations and maintenance (O&M), ensuring sustainable water reuse and regulatory compliance.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on in October 2025 with a bid submission deadline of January 2026, subsequently extended to February 2026.

“The contract award is expected in August 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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