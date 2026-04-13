Dubai has completed the first phase of the sewerage and stormwater network development project in Al Quoz Creative Zone area for 250 million UAE dirhams ($68.07 million).

The total cost of the project is AED 500 million, Dubai Media Office said, citing a Dubai Municipality statement.

The project aims to develop a sewerage and stormwater system serving Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the area located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It spans 1,600 hectares and includes more than 1,507 plots.

The first phase included the construction of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks covering 155 hectares and 123 plots.

The sewerage networks expanded by up to 15 kms, while the integrated stormwater drainage network extended by 14 kms.

The project is part of the emirate-wide AED 30 billion sewerage system development programme, which will increase drainage capacity by 700% for the next 100 years.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project enhances the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system and the smooth flow of water in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, while reducing water accumulation.

No details were given on when the second phase will be completed.

This month, Dubai Municipality, through the Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department (SRPD), invited bids from qualified and experienced contractors for a stormwater drainage upgrade project in Al Khawaneej area.

The deadline for submitting bids is April 23.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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