Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the South Sabah Al Ahmed Residential City 132 kilovolt (kV) power cable network project in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender, titled Supply, Extension and Maintenance of Ground Cables 132 kV for Feeding 7 Main Transformer Stations of 11/132 kV for Neighborhoods (N5, N7, N9) In the Project of South Sabah Al Ahmed Residential City (Second Phase) was issued on 15 February 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 9 April 2026.

“The contract award is expected in the third quarter of 2026, with project completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Spanning 61.5 square kilometres, South Sabah Al Ahmed Residential City is located in Al Ahmadi governorate in the south of Kuwait.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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