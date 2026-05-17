Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) total cost of electricity transmission network projects currently under construction exceeds 8.5 billion dirhams ($2.31 billion), according to its CEO and Managing Director Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

These include 52 new 132kV substations, 223km of 132kV underground transmission cables, two 400kV substations and 130km of 400kV overhead transmission lines, all scheduled for completion by 2028.

Al Tayer said the Dubai-listed utility provider has commissioned eight 132kV substations and two 400kV substations in 2025.

These are part of the Dubai-listed utility provider’s development plans to enhance the reliability and sustainability of Dubai’s electricity transmission network.

The total number of DEWA substations across Dubai reached 394 by the end of 2025. This includes 27 400kV substations and 367 132kV substations.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said that electricity transmission projects in 2025 included the extension of 250 km of underground cables and overhead transmission lines at a total cost of more than AED 1.35 billion across Warsan-4, Al Yalayis-5, Hatta, Saih Shuaib-3, Al Hebiah-5 and Jebel Ali First.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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