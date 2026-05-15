ABU DHABI - National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) on Friday announced its results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2026, reporting revenue of AED486 million and net profit of AED78 million.

The company delivered resilient operational performance and strong cash generation during the quarter, underpinned by its long-term contracted business model, with capacity charges as the key profitability driver.

Tabreed maintained a robust liquidity position, with cash balances increasing 15 percent year-to-date to AED756 million, reflecting the continued stability of its underlying cash flow model.

It also has access to an undrawn Green Revolving Credit Facility of AED1.2 billion and no near-term debt maturities.

Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Tabreed’s Chairman, said that the company has started 2026 with a resilient performance, underpinned by the strength of its concession-backed business model, a diversified portfolio, and high revenue visibility.

"As demand for energy-efficient infrastructure accelerates, district cooling continues to play a critical role in sustainable urban development. Building on our progress in 2025, we are advancing our growth pipeline, integrating recent acquisition, and delivering new capacity to support long-term expansion," he said.

Dr Al Katheeri added, "While our results reflect an ongoing investment cycle, our focus remains on disciplined execution, strong cash flow generation, and maintaining the operational reliability and financial prudence that define Tabreed.”

Shareholders approved a final dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H2 2025 at the Annual General Assembly held on 25th March 2026, bringing the full-year dividend to 13.0 fils per share. The final dividend was paid in April 2026.

The company’s consistent increase in dividend payout ratio, reaching 79 percent of net profit in 2025, reflects the Board’s commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns while continuing to invest in long-term infrastructure growth.