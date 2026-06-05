Kuwait - The number of transfer requests submitted by expatriate workers under Kuwait’s decision allowing transfers within select restricted sectors has reached 8,553 requests in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector alone, according to informed sources cited by local media.

Overall, the total number of expatriate workers benefiting from the policy has climbed to 14,440 since the decision took effect in early May, with applications still being received and processed until the end of June.

SME Sector Leads Applications

The sources said the SME sector topped all categories, followed by:

SME 8,553

Agriculture: 2,705

Industry: 1,642

Livestock: 1,393

Fishing: 147

The policy also covers workers in agriculture, livestock, fishing, and industrial activities, under regulated conditions.

Ongoing Processing and Rejections

Authorities confirmed that thousands of applications continue to be processed through automated systems, with numbers expected to rise as submissions continue.

Hundreds of applications have reportedly been rejected for failing to meet requirements, particularly in cases where approval from the original employer was not obtained.

Officials stressed that the transfer mechanism remains temporary and subject to strict legal and regulatory controls.

Policy Framework

The decision, issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, also Chairman of the Public Authority for Manpower, is aimed at regulating labour mobility within specific sectors while maintaining employer consent as a key condition.

Authorities added that labour complaints related to transfers outside the approved categories will not be accepted, as all procedures depend on compliance with the established framework and employer approval.

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