PARIS - Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held a bilateral meeting with Serge Papin, France's Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Trade, Crafts, Tourism and Purchasing Power, to discuss opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UAE delegation’s visit to France, led by the Minister of Economy and Tourism, to participate in VivaTech 2026, the leading entrepreneurship and advanced technology exhibition, held in the French capital Paris from 17th to 20th June under the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence: Impact, Not Illusion.’

Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE and the French Republic share advanced and distinguished economic and investment ties, thanks to the support and forward-looking vision of both leaderships, which seek to further strengthen these relations and serve the sustainable development of the two economies.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector through capacity-building initiatives and the establishment of new partnerships between academic institutions specialising in tourism and hospitality management in both countries. They also highlighted the importance of mutually promoting tourist attractions and landmarks in the UAE and France, which would help foster greater cultural understanding and further strengthen the bonds between the two friendly nations.

The two ministers also explored opportunities for collaboration under the programmes of UN Tourism and discussed joint initiatives aimed at supporting the growth and sustainable development of the sector, particularly as the UAE is set to host the next UN Tourism Executive Council meeting during the second half of this year.

Tourism remains one of the key drivers of economic cooperation between the two countries. The number of French visitors to the UAE reached approximately 840,000 in 2025, marking an increase of nearly four percent compared to 2024. Meanwhile, the number of flights operating between the two countries reached 53 per week, further supporting opportunities to expand partnerships and private-sector business activities between the two sides.

During the meeting, Bin Touq also briefed the French Minister on the competitive advantages offered by the UAE to support the growth and sustainability of startups and SMEs. These include 100 percent foreign ownership of companies, access to more than 2,000 economic activities, and the option for full repatriation of profits. In addition, the UAE has launched more than 10 major government programmes aimed at fostering entrepreneurship. SMEs currently account for around 95 percent of all companies operating in the country and generate more than 85 percent of private-sector jobs, while contributing 63 percent to the UAE's GDP.

Bin Touq said, “The French business community in the UAE has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The total number of French companies registered in the country increased from 7,089 at the end of 2024 to 10,202 by the end of 2025, representing an exceptional 44 percent growth. This momentum has continued into 2026, with 1,153 new French companies established during the first five months of the year alone, bringing the total number of French companies operating in the UAE to more than 11,000 today.”

More than 20,458 French trademarks are also registered and protected in the UAE market, reflecting the strength of business ties between the UAE and France, as well as the attractiveness of the country’s economic environment and the diversity of its investment opportunities.