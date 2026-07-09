Saudi Arabia-backed artificial intelligence company Humain and Canada's Cohere will ​collaborate on areas ⁠including AI compute, the two firms ‌said on Thursday, as the Gulf firms expands ties with international ​partners amid rising demand for AI compute capacity.

Under the deal, ​Humain will ​designate at least 50 megawatts (MW) of dedicated AI compute capacity to support Cohere's next-generation foundation ⁠models, the two companies said in a statement.

Here are some details:

* The collaboration was announced during a visit by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney ​to Saudi ‌Arabia.

* Canada ⁠has been ⁠looking to strengthen ties and expand investment with Gulf countries.

* ​Compute capacity deployment features large-scale accelerated ‌infrastructure purpose-built for areas such ⁠as model research and development.

* The expansion is expected to be live by the fourth quarter of 2027, with the ability to scale the deployment over the next five years.

* Firms will also collaborate on the development of enterprise AI solutions and sovereign AI models, including Arabic-language and domain-adapted ‌foundation models.

* Saudi Arabia and its Gulf ⁠peers are accelerating their AI build-out ​to capitalise on surging global demand for computing power.

* Established last year and backed by Saudi Arabia's ​wealth fund ‌PIF, Humain has secured several agreements ⁠with global technology firms.

(Reporting by ​Federico Maccioni, Editing by Nick Zieminski)