Doha, Qatar: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has announced its participation in SambaNova's $1 billion Series E financing round alongside General Atlantic, Seligman Ventures, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Capital Group, and other new and existing investors.

QIA also participated in SambaNova's previous funding round in February 2026. The latest investment reflects QIA's continued focus on next-generation technology platforms driving global AI adoption and aligns with its strategy of partnering with innovative companies that offer differentiated technology, strong commercial momentum, and significant long-term growth potential.

In the four months between the two funding rounds, SambaNova's valuation increased from $2 billion to $11 billion, underscoring accelerating global demand for AI infrastructure and the company's growing position in the rapidly evolving sector.

In a statement on Wednesday, QIA said the investment reflects its strategy of identifying high-potential growth-stage investment opportunities and backing companies with advanced technologies, strong business models, and the capacity to generate sustainable long-term value.

SambaNova is a provider of next-generation AI infrastructure, offering a full-stack platform that delivers AI inference capabilities for enterprises, cloud providers, AI laboratories, and service providers worldwide. Its purpose-built infrastructure enables customers to deploy advanced AI models with high performance, lower total cost of ownership, and faster time to value.

The funding will support SambaNova's continued expansion by increasing global deployment capacity, accelerating product innovation, and scaling AI infrastructure for enterprise customers worldwide. The company also plans to expand investment across chips, systems, software, and full-stack AI infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI inference.

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