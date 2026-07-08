GENEVA: July, 2026 (WAM) -- Developing Asia remained the world's largest destination for foreign direct investment among developing regions in 2025. But the region's significance increasingly lies not only in the volume of investment it attracts, but also where within the region that investment is going.

That shift matters for development because FDI can help economies move into higher-value production, digital services, logistics and regional supply chains, but only if investment is connected to domestic firms, skills and infrastructure.

According to the World Investment Report 2026 by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), developing Asia received $644 billion in FDI in 2025. This represented about 40% of global FDI and more than 70% of flows to developing economies.

At the same time, investment patterns within the region continued to shift as companies reassessed supply chains, governments competed for new industries and investors looked for growth opportunities in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

Asia is not only attracting investment. It is increasingly shaping where future industries are being built, even as investment patterns within the region change. China remained one of the world’s largest FDI recipients, despite a decline in inflows from about $116 billion to $105 billion, while continuing to attract commitments in higher value-added activities, research and development and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Overall, the region’s FDI performance reinforces Asia's central role in global investment decisions, while also showing that the balance within Asia itself continues to evolve.

One of the most notable developments in 2025 was the rise of South-East Asia as the largest recipient subregion in developing Asia.

While inflows declined in East Asia, investment increased in South-East Asia, South Asia, West Asia and Central Asia. India played a major role in that shift, recording a 44% increase in FDI inflows and helping drive growth across South Asia.

At the country level, concentration remains high: eight of the ten largest developing-economy recipients of FDI are in Asia, together accounting for about 60% of total inflows to developing economies and more than 80% of regional inflows.

Taken together, the subregional shifts and country-level concentration suggest that investment opportunities are spreading across more parts of Asia, even though the largest and most competitive economies continue to capture the bulk of flows. Countries across Asia are increasingly competing for projects linked to manufacturing, services, logistics and emerging industries.

The shifts taking place in Asia reflect wider changes in the global economy.

Around the world, investment is increasingly flowing into sectors linked to semiconductors, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and energy-transition technologies and services. Together, these industries accounted for 44% of global greenfield investment in 2025, up from 16% five years earlier.