Muscat – Oman and Pakistan moved to deepen private sector engagement on Tuesday as business leaders from both countries convened in Muscat for a high-level forum aimed at unlocking new trade and investment opportunities, with a strong focus on food security, agriculture and expanding bilateral commerce.

Discussions centred on a number of priority sectors, notably food security, agriculture and retail, alongside import and export activities – areas seen as key drivers for expanding commercial partnerships and unlocking new investment opportunities between the two countries.

The forum underscored the growing importance of private sector engagement in advancing economic relations, with participants highlighting the need for strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange and deeper collaboration across diverse industries.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between business communities in both countries. He noted that Oman continues to offer a competitive investment climate backed by a range of incentives and facilitative measures, in addition to ongoing efforts to strengthen private sector partnerships and attract foreign capital.

Presentations during the forum highlighted the Chamber’s role in fostering international business relations and improving the overall investment environment. They also outlined key services and initiatives designed to support investors, facilitate business operations and boost trade flows, alongside an overview of bilateral trade indicators between Oman and Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation, for its part, delivered a presentation on its rice production sector, showcasing developments in value-added products and potential areas for collaboration.

The forum concluded with a series of bilateral meetings between Omani and Pakistani companies, providing a platform to discuss prospective partnerships and identify new avenues for cooperation. These engagements are expected to contribute to expanding trade volumes and reinforcing economic integration between the two friendly nations.