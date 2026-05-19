Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) posted a 13.3% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the bank’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 19th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 5.621 billion in Q1 2026, compared to a profit of EGP 4.959 billion in Q1 2025.

Customers’ deposits rose 5.7% YoY, hitting EGP 189.143 billion during the January-March period, compared to EGP 178.990 billion at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, loans edged up by 5.7% YoY to EGP 68.914 billion during the first three months of this year, compared to EGP 65.200 billion by end-December 2025.

Moreover, the bank’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 7.4% YoY to EGP 5.179 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 640 million.

HD Bank is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that operates in the housing and development sector. HD Bank also contributes to alleviating the housing problem through the establishment of an integrated group of housing projects across Egypt.

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