MUSCAT: Oman Investment Authority (OIA) reported exceptional 2025 financial results, posting historic profits of RO 2.9 billion and an investment return of 14.6 per cent for the year, reflecting the strength of its investment strategies and asset management.

The five‑year average return stood at 10.4 per cent, earning the OIA third place globally among sovereign wealth funds, according to an SWF Global report — an achievement underscoring sustained growth and market confidence in its performance.

The OIA also ranked first globally among sovereign wealth funds in public market investment returns for 2025.

Total assets reached about RO 23 billion, with performance exceeding annual targets by 105 per cent.

Oman Investment Authority contributed RO 800 million to the state budget, half of which was allocated to the Future Fund Oman. It also injected RO 2.4 billion in capital investments into local projects, supporting economic growth and stimulating key sectors.

On human capital, the OIA employed 438 staff with an Omanisation rate of 91 per cent, while its subsidiaries employed over 41,000 people with an Omanisation rate of 79.4 per cent.

A total of 1,146 new jobs were created in 2025, surpassing the annual target of 800. The authority also directed RO 287 million to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in support of local content.

Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), said the authority continued throughout 2025 to support the national economy with efficiency and sustainability. He affirmed that OIA remained committed to advancing economic diversification targets and strengthening partnerships with the private sector through the Future Fund Oman and its associated strategic projects. The authority also worked to enhance the performance of its subsidiaries, improving their efficiency and balancing economic and strategic objectives, while promoting best practices in human and financial resource management — all of which reinforce its capacity to contribute effectively to Oman Vision 2040.

Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, OIA Chairman, said the exceptional achievements of 2025 reflect the institutional excellence of the authority and its subsidiaries, the competence of their national workforce, and their tangible role in sustaining outstanding performance while strengthening alignment with national priorities. The authority and its companies are moving with accelerating momentum to maximise returns on investments, thereby supporting economic development, contributing to national goals, and building a future for generations to come. SEE ALSO P13

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