Muscat : The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced during its media briefing in Muscat that it expects to record profits of nearly OMR 3 billion in 2025, with a return on investment of 14.6 percent.

The OIA's investments are spread across more than 52 countries worldwide, with local investments accounting for the largest share at 61 percent.

The OIA's total assets reached approximately OMR 23 billion , distributed as follows: 56 percent to the National Development Portfolio, 38 percent to the Generations Portfolio, and 6 percent to the Oman Future Fund.

In 2025, the OIA contributed OMR 800 million to the state budget, half of which was allocated to the Oman Future Fund, in addition to injecting approximately OMR 2 billion in capital investments into local projects.

By the end of 2025, the OIA had successfully executed 24 exits, generating total returns exceeding OMR 2.8 billion , which were reinvested in new projects.

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