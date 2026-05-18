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BEIJING/HAMBURG - Chicago grain and soybean futures rose sharply on Monday after the White House said China had committed to buying at least $17 billion of U.S. agricultural products in the next three years.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 3.2% to $6.56-1/4 a bushel at 1040 GMT. Corn rose 3.1% to $4.70 a bushel, while soybeans were up 2% at $12.01 a bushel. China made the commitment to buy U.S. farm products during meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, the White House said in a fact sheet released on Sunday.
The $17 billion purchase will not include the soybean buying commitments China made in October 2025, the White House said. Markets were not anticipating that Beijing would raise the soybean target beyond 25 million metric tons.
"The White House announcement signals potential increases of Chinese buying of U.S. corn, wheat and sorghum besides meat products," said a Beijing-based analyst.
China's farm imports from the U.S. still face an additional 10% levy after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs sharply curtailed trade.
“The China deal is very vague with details lacking, and China has failed to follow through on similar declarations of intent in the past,” a European trader said. “But it is a big figure and the hope is China could return to the routine high-volume purchases of U.S. grains and soybeans as seen before the trade dispute.”
China's commerce ministry said on Saturday that both sides aim to promote two-way trade, including in agricultural products, through measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods. It did not specify which products. Meanwhile, high wheat prices in the U.S. were prompting buyers from the country to import wheat from Poland, European traders said on Monday.