LONDON/BEIJING - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Thursday, with traders closely monitoring potential deals ​for China ⁠to purchase additional U.S. agricultural goods as the leaders of both countries ‌hold talks at a high-stakes summit in Beijing.

The most-active soybeans contract on the Chicago ​Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $12.18 a bushel, as of 1000 GMT,while corn lost 0.5% ​to $4.78-1/2 a ​bushel.

In contrast, wheat futures climbed as the market continued to derive support from drought in parts of the United States, with the most-active ⁠contract rising 0.8% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel.

Market attention has turned toward the U.S.-China summit, where agricultural trade is on the agenda.

U.S. President Donald Trump heads into a series of meetings with China's Xi Jinping, aiming to secure economic wins ​and maintain a ‌fragile trade truce.

Traders ⁠have said China ⁠is unlikely to make major new soybean purchases beyond an existing commitment to buy ​25 million metric tons of the oilseeds, but China ‌may buy more of U.S. corn, sorghum and ⁠milling wheat as well as beef and poultry.

"If there is an agricultural deal, there might still be doubt on whether the deal will be enough to make up for the losses caused by the drop in Chinese demand during the trade war and how fast the new purchases could actually happen," said a Shanghai-based analyst, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In the United States, crop scouts on Wednesday, the second day ‌of an annual three-day tour of Kansas, projected an ⁠average yield for hard red winter wheat in the ​southwestern portion of the state at 39.3 bushels per acre (bpa), down from 53.3 bpa in 2025.

U.S. farmers will produce 1.561 billion bushels of wheat, the lowest since 1972, ​the USDA ‌said on Tuesday.