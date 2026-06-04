Turner & Townsend, a global programme manager, has published its annual review for 2025, reporting record growth across all its core segments and key international markets.

While these exceptional results partly reflect the integration of CBRE’s project management business, Turner & Townsend has seen very strong organic growth, alongside strengthening its platform, and further enhancing its ability to deliver leading programme management solutions around the world, the company said.

In 2025 Turner & Townsend grew its global gross revenue to £5.76 billion ($7.74 billion). The business has also significantly grown its team worldwide, finishing the year with a head count of over 22,000 in over 60 countries.

The business is in a strong position to leverage opportunities driven by global macroeconomic and societal trends, with strong growth in high-demand areas including data centres, urban development, transportation, energy generation and transmission, whilst deepening existing relationships with clients across all of its sectors.

The 2025 financial performance reflects exceptional growth across the business’s three core sectors:

In real estate, there was strong growth, particularly across urban development, sports and venues, industrial, and life sciences. Its Construction Management solutions for major data centre clients are driving performance standards across critical projects that are increasingly growing in size and complexity. Globally, across real estate major projects, Turner & Townsend is working across a portfolio of nearly £3 trilllion of capital investment. Key wins include the UK’s New Hospital Programme and Barclays’ headquarters building in New York, alongside the successful renewal of global portfolios with clients such as Google and Shell Real Estate.

Infrastructure continues to benefit from sustained public investment in economic and social assets. Aviation, defence and water were strong growth drivers, supported by landmark programmes, including Heathrow Airport’s expansion, Anglian Water’s long‑term capital investment programme, and the Clyde 2070 defence programme in the UK. Expansion across Asia‑Pacific saw new airport programmes in Vietnam, Bangalore and Perth alongside significant aviation wins in the US.

Energy and natural resources showed strong momentum across the United States, Europe, Asia and the UK. The appointment as a critical partner on Rolls Royce’s nuclear programme highlights the firm’s nuclear capability, which now spans six continents.

Fundamental to the growth has been the significant investment in technology, data and AI to improve client solutions, alongside building the skills and culture required to use them effectively, it said.

In 2025, Turner & Townsend launched the Hive Portal, its bespoke digital platform for smarter project and portfolio delivery, connecting every part of project delivery into one integrated system. With live data flowing from thousands of projects globally, clients are gaining real‑time visibility across projects and portfolios, enabling more consistent reporting, more confident decision‑making and improved delivery outcomes.

Vincent Clancy, Chairman and CEO, Turner & Townsend, said: “Our financial performance is testament to the quality of our people and the trust our clients place in us to manage major projects and portfolios, which are helping drive economies and make a positive impact on the lives of people all over the world.

“Looking ahead, our ambition is significant and our priorities are clear. We have built an unparalleled competitive platform from which to build our next phase of growth. We are a people-first business, investing in our talent and AI and technology, to ensure we deliver an unrivalled service above and beyond the capabilities of our competitors, while deepening our relationships with our clients.

“We are pioneering a paradigm shift across our industry to set new standards in programme management centred on performance. In a world where uncertainty is the new certainty, navigating the global unrest, economic challenges, market volatility and digital revolution requires unprecedented expertise, global strength and local knowledge to execute the delivery of complex, large-scale projects.

“Our partnership with CBRE further strengthens our ability to deploy solutions to our clients. By combining our capabilities, we are creating greater value for our clients through the entire asset lifecycle – connecting strategy, investment, development, delivery and operational management in ways that no other Programme Manager can."

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