Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday and were headed ​for a second ⁠straight weekly loss, pressured by favourable weather in the U.S. Plains, the ‌start of U.S. winter harvest and improving production prospects in top exporter Russia.

The most-active wheat contract on ​the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.17% to $5.80-3/4 a bushel by 0446 GMT, hitting its lowest ​level in ​nearly two months.

Russia's IKAR consultancy said on Wednesday that it sees the country's 2026 wheat crop at 91.5 million metric tons, up from 90 ⁠million tons expected previously.

Wheat gained some support from China's rain-damaged crops. Analysts estimated that excessive rainfall in the country had caused between 4.8 million and 10 million metric tons of wheat to sprout, potentially boosting import demand.

Soybeans dropped 0.02% to $11.29-1/4 a ​bushel, trading near a ‌four-month low. ⁠Corn eased 0.59% ⁠to $4.22 a bushel, hovering near its weakest level in more than four months.

All three contracts ​were headed for a sixth straight session of losses.

Higher temperatures ‌and rain in the U.S. Midwest are expected to ⁠restore moisture for the newly planted soybean and corn crops in the next two weeks, according to forecaster Commodity Weather Group.

Grain prices, particularly soybeans, were also pressured by muted Chinese buying despite a May summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have long noted our expectation that soybean trade flows between the two countries will likely move in waves: periods of few purchases followed by larger volumes to maintain political goodwill," analysts at BMI said in ‌a note on Friday.

"Ultimately, however, U.S. prospects in China remain subdued, ⁠with Brazil retaining a pricing competitive advantage."

Additional pressure ​came from concerns that proposed U.S. tariffs under Section 301 could undermine agricultural trade commitments between Washington and Beijing.

"We expect that once grain traders understand that China has not changed ​its purchase ‌commitment from the US, CBOT grain prices will recover," analysts ⁠at AgResource Co said in a ​note.